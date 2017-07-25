Pronto Awards 6 Auto Service Center Scholarships

National Pronto Association has recently awarded six Auto Service Center scholarships, according to Bill Maggs, president and CEO of National Pronto Association.

The following students will receive scholarships for the 2017-‘18 school year:

Rebekah Bishop of Benton, Tennessee

Anna Christians of Sheldon, Iowa

Marcus Ripley of Spring, Texas

Alannah Schwartz of Santa Cruz, California

Jerod Sneed of Abilene, Texas

Lauren Winefsky of El Mirage, Arizona

The annual Pronto scholarship program is funded by National Pronto Association and its warehouse distributor members and is administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Sons, daughters and employees of any active Pronto Auto Service Center currently purchasing from a Pronto member are eligible for consideration.

Candidates must be attending a two- or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NASTEF-certified post-secondary automotive/heavy-duty/collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school.

“We are honored to present scholarships to these very deserving students,” said Maggs. “Pronto is dedicated to providing educational opportunities to our members’ employees and families. These scholarships demonstrate our commitment to help educate, prepare and support the next generation of the Pronto family.”

To apply for future scholarship opportunities, visit automotivescholarships.com. Each application will be considered for every scholarship where the application meets the qualifications.