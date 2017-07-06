Manufacturing/Rancho
New Rancho 4-Inch Performance Suspension System Extends Coverage To 2013-’17 Dodge Ram 1500 4WD EcoDiesel Models

Owners of late-model Dodge Ram 1500 pickups using EcoDiesel technology can now experience the enhanced performance benefits of a lifted ride height with the new Rancho 4-inch suspension system (RS66402B), engineered for use on 2013-’17 Ram 1500 4WD trucks using either gas and diesel engines.

Available now through automotive performance retailers nationwide, the new suspension kit provides an additional 4 inches of lift and is designed to offer drivers uncompromising on- and off-road performance.

Each kit features Rancho’s fully boxed welded subframe, designed to offer superior strength, along with ductile iron extended-length steering knuckles. The system is designed to accommodate up to 35-inch tires, with minor trimming. The new system replaces the RS66401B kit, which offered coverage for 2013-’16 Ram 4WD gas models only.

Each suspension kit includes a pair of inner and outer tie rod ends, brake lines, sway bar extensions, extended-length coil springs (rear) and other required hardware for installation, and is backed by Rancho’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. To learn more about the warranty, visit GoRancho.com.

For a complete installation, performance enthusiasts should consider a separate set of RS5000X series extended travel front shocks (RS558105X) and rear shocks (RS553695X) to complement the kit. RS5000X shocks are covered by the Rancho brand’s Performance Guarantee and 90-day risk-free ride offer, which allows enthusiasts to try certain premium shock models on any truck or SUV for 90 days. Consumers can return their shocks within 90 days for a full refund of the product’s purchase price. For a complete list of applications covered by the warranty, visit www.GoRancho.com.

To learn more about Rancho products, contact your nearest Rancho dealer, call 1-734-384-7806 or visit GoRancho.com. To locate a Rancho authorized reseller, visit the “Where to Buy” tab on GoRancho.com.

