New Brand Campaign From Tenneco Encourages Consumers To Ride ‘Next 50,000 Miles On The Wings Of Monroe’

Tenneco has launched an expansive multi-media campaign that utilizes the Monroe Shocks and Struts brand’s iconic winged logo to reinforce the importance of relying on world-class ride control components to help ensure a safe, secure and stable ride. The new campaign encourages consumers to protect their driving experience and their vehicles’ handling and stability by riding “the next 50,000 miles on the Wings of Monroe.”

Featuring employees at Tenneco’s U.S.-based Monroe ride control engineering and manufacturing facilities, the campaign includes web-based videos, digital banners, social media content, satellite radio ads and other elements designed to reach consumers most likely to make vehicle maintenance and repair decisions. The winged Monroe logo –­ a familiar symbol for multiple generations of consumers and automotive service professionals –­ is featured in all campaign elements in what Tenneco says is an innovative and visually impactful way.

“The Monroe wings symbolize the confidence and trust that come with choosing the industry’s premier brand of ride control components,” said John Perrin, executive director, marketing and engineering, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “And behind every Monroe shock absorber and strut is the combined commitment of thousands of Tenneco employees at our R&D and engineering center in Monroe, Michigan, and our manufacturing facility in Paragould, Arkansas.”

The campaign’s focus on the “next 50,000 miles” is intended to remind consumers that their vehicles’ stability, handling and safety depend, in part, on properly functioning shock absorbers and struts, and to encourage them to request periodic ride control safety inspections through their automotive service providers.

“Shocks and struts play vital roles in providing safe steering, stopping and stability in many driving situations, and they can also help prevent abnormal tire wear,” said Perrin. “As motorists prepare for the next 50,000 miles of service from their current vehicles, it is important to make sure that all safety-critical components and systems are still doing their jobs effectively.”

To view one of the campaign videos, click here.

The company says consumers considering ride control replacement can enjoy an additional benefit of the “Wings of Monroe” –­ the brand’s exclusive “Feel the Difference Guarantee,” which enables parts and service providers to promise that their customers will feel a positive difference in ride and handling performance during a 90-day or 1,000-mile/1,600-kilometer risk-free trial or receive their money back, including labor of up to $100 per axle (if installed by a professional service provider) and alignment up to $80, if applicable. Restrictions apply; visit monroe.com for details.