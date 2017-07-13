Motorcraft Announces New Line Of Starters

Engineered for performance and durability, Motorcraft says its new line of competitively priced starters are made of 100 percent new parts. The simplified product lineup now provides coverage for most Ford and Lincoln vehicles with fewer part numbers.

“Motorcraft technicians know what their customers need and they want to be efficient,” said Paul Brearey, Ford North America electrical manager. “Precision-engineered Motorcraft starters were designed with customers and technicians in mind. The competitive price means the starters suit customers’ budgets. Fewer part numbers mean easier stocking and less inventory for shops. Plus, the added benefit that Ford does not have a core charge with the new Motorcraft starters, means less hassle for customers and shops, as well as lower inventory costs.”

Motorcraft starters are covered by the two-year Service Parts Warranty (SPW), which provides unlimited mileage coverage for Ford and Motorcraft parts, including labor and with no commercial exceptions.

Motorcraft Starters are ready to install out of the box, and engineered and tested to provide performance and reliability, according to the company.

For more information on Motorcraft starters, go to fordparts.com/motorcraftstarters.aspx.