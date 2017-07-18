Mighty Auto Parts Franchises Acquired By Lube-Tech & Partners

Mighty Distributing System has announced the acquisition of three Mighty Auto Parts distribution franchises by Lube-Tech & Partners LLC. Lube-Tech now has an exclusive license to distribute Mighty automotive products throughout parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Mighty Distributing System is a Georgia-based franchisor with 107 franchised distributors in 44 states and four international markets. Mighty is a supplier of high-quality aftermarket products and inventory control services exclusively to automotive professionals. The Mighty partnership provides Lube-Tech with additional products and services to deepen relationships with new car dealers and automotive service centers.

“The executive management teams at Lube-Tech and Mighty are committed to growth and worked together during the multi-year due diligence process to ensure the partnership is positioned for success,” said Ken Voelker, Mighty’s president and CEO. “We are excited about the significant opportunities this alliance will bring in the upper Midwest.”

Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Lube-Tech & Partners distributes lubricants and chemicals to commercial, automotive and industrial customers. Committed to providing solutions to improve performance and bottom-line through consultative support and automotive products, Lube-Tech automotive customers will now have access to Mighty’s signature inventory management services and a full range of preventive maintenance products, including filtration, wipers, lighting products, batteries, brakes, belts, shop supplies and chemicals.

“The Mighty partnership expands the offering of products and services we bring to our customers,” said Dave Stascavage, president of Lube-Tech & Partners. “Mighty allows us to increase customer value by helping customers become more profitable and proficient as providers of automotive maintenance services. In addition to offering high-quality preventive maintenance products, we will be able to help customers realize cost savings through improved inventory management.”