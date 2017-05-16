Manufacturing/MEYLE
May 16, 2017 12:53 pm

MEYLE Introduces Porsche Control Arm Kit

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

NGK Spark Plugs Announces 2 General Managers

MEYLE Introduces Porsche Control Arm Kit

ACDelco Teams Lift Up Single Parents, Veterans, Cancer Survivors On National Day Of Service

Dana Named Innovation Supplier Of The Year By FCA

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels Named To Entrepreneur's 'Best Of The Best' Franchises List

Mitchell 1 Enhancements To ProDemand Streamline User Experience And Search Results

America’s Automotive Trust Springs Into Signature Event Season With 3rd Annual 'Drive The Blues Away'

BorgWarner Showcases Large Electrification Portfolio At Auto Shanghai 2017

Women In Auto Care Unveils New Website

CAWA Announces Details For Summer Educational Forum

MEYLE ORIGINAL control arms, including a full set of mounting parts, are now available for Porsche models. Featuring bolts and nuts matched to one another, the new kits provide repair professionals with every component required for assembly from a single box, the company says.

Catering for the Porsche 911, Boxster and Cayman models, the all-in-one control arm kit allows workshops to offer swifter repair services by eliminating inconvenience caused by mounting parts being purchased separately. MEYLE says it is currently one of the only aftermarket suppliers to offer full-service kits for the Porsche control arm repair.

The exceptional levels of driving dynamics and engine output, which are the hallmark of Porsche models, also put the vehicles’ control arms under considerable strain. However, functional reliability and stability of the control arm is paramount to ensure overall system safety and driving comfort.

The new MEYLE ORIGINAL control arms with mounting parts to fit Porsche models are available now under the MEYLE part numbers 416 050 0000/S, 416 050 0004/S, 416 050 0005/S and 416 050 0008/S.

Show Full Article