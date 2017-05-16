MEYLE Introduces Porsche Control Arm Kit

MEYLE ORIGINAL control arms, including a full set of mounting parts, are now available for Porsche models. Featuring bolts and nuts matched to one another, the new kits provide repair professionals with every component required for assembly from a single box, the company says.

Catering for the Porsche 911, Boxster and Cayman models, the all-in-one control arm kit allows workshops to offer swifter repair services by eliminating inconvenience caused by mounting parts being purchased separately. MEYLE says it is currently one of the only aftermarket suppliers to offer full-service kits for the Porsche control arm repair.

The exceptional levels of driving dynamics and engine output, which are the hallmark of Porsche models, also put the vehicles’ control arms under considerable strain. However, functional reliability and stability of the control arm is paramount to ensure overall system safety and driving comfort.

The new MEYLE ORIGINAL control arms with mounting parts to fit Porsche models are available now under the MEYLE part numbers 416 050 0000/S, 416 050 0004/S, 416 050 0005/S and 416 050 0008/S.