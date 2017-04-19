Lumileds Features Latest Lighting Technologies In New 2017 Philips Lighting Catalog

Lumileds LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Philips, has released a new Philips Automotive Lighting Catalog, featuring the latest innovations in automotive lighting technology for applications on all types of domestic and import cars, SUVs, light trucks and vans for model years 1999 to 2016. Vehicle application listings are presented in a convenient trilingual format. The catalog also showcases a robust offering of new products for 2017 as well as a new global lighting safety campaign sponsored by the company.

The new product offerings include the new Philips Xenon CrystalVision ultra HID bulbs ­– a brighter and whiter upgrade designed to match the vehicle’s LEDs, Philips HiPerVision bulbs ­ exclusive OE technology now available in the aftermarket, Philips Vision Moto –­ specially designed headlight bulbs for scooters and powersports, and an expanded commercial portfolio featuring 12V and 24V lighting products for shops.

New Lighting Safety Campaign

The catalog also highlights the Philips “Change In Pairs” safety campaign, a global initiative intended to encourage drivers to replace headlights in pairs for improved driver visibility and safety. Typically, drivers only replace the burned out or dimming bulb, which can result in unbalanced vehicle lighting and eventually another trip to the service shop when the other bulb needs replacement. The company says the program is geared to both the distribution and consumer channels, and supported by advertising, public relations, social media and point-of-purchase materials.

The complete lines of Philips Vision LED interior and exterior bulbs, and upgrade headlight bulbs also are featured in the catalog. The Philips Vision LED line includes replacements for brake and taillights, back-up, dome and glove compartment, side markers, trunk and license plate lights. Philips upgrade headlight bulbs are designed to deliver more vision and style than standard halogens. The line includes Vision, VisionPlus, X-tremeVision and CrystalVision ultra.

The 2017 Philips Lighting Catalog also includes a glossary of lighting technology terms and phrases to help better educate professionals and consumers.