February 13, 2017 11:30 am

LIQUI MOLY Launches Nationwide Advertising Campaign

LIQUI MOLY Launches Nationwide Advertising Campaign

“I use it” is the slogan of the advertising campaign being launched by LIQUI MOLY in the U.S. and Canada. The focus is on garage owners and their experiences using LIQUI MOLY. “We show real people with something real to say,” said Sebastian Zelger, responsible for LIQUI MOLY’s North American trade.

LIQUI MOLY says it also is deliberately going without celebrities as testimonials. “We want to provide a platform for these everyday heroes,” said Zelger. “They’re all people who work with our products on a day-to-day basis, which is why we’re calling the campaign ‘I use it’.” These testimonials can be found here.

The campaign will run for the whole of 2017 – digitally, as well as in magazines, trade journals and consumer media, both in the U.S. and in Canada. LIQUI MOLY also is involving its customers in the campaign to further extend coverage. The company says it has significantly increased its advertising budget for this project, Zelger adding, “This is our biggest advertising investment in North America to date.”

