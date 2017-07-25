ITW Global Brands Opens New Car Care Headquarters In Houston

ITW Global Brands, known globally as a provider of automotive performance brands, appearance products and wiper blades, has opened a new global headquarters housing the entire car care division at Park Ten Center I in Houston’s Energy Corridor. The 25,000-square-foot modern industrial space offers ample room for expansion beyond the 70 employees who are now based here.

“I am excited that our Houston team is under one roof after three years of searching for a space that was thoughtfully designed and large enough to foster our future growth,” said James Stone, vice president and general manager for ITW Global Brands. “We look forward to welcoming employees and their families next Thursday to celebrate this new space and what it means for ITW’s continued growth.”

“A Night of Trackside Fun” will feature special Gumout and Black Magic motorsports partners like legendary NASCAR crew chief Larry Reynolds, Formula Drift drivers Ryan Tuerck and Chris Forsberg as well as Formula Drift team owner Sean “Huddy” Hudspeth. Several lucky employees will enjoy a ride along with Ryan Tuerck in the Ferrari-engined Toyota GT4586. In addition, Mark Severin, ITW president of the automotive aftermarket platform, also will be joining the evening festivities. Guests will enjoy an employee car show, games, autographs, prizes and a photo booth. The private open house is open to employees, their families and the media.