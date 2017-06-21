IMI Supports Local Make-A-Wish Chapter With Matching Donations

This week IMI is launching a corporate social responsibility initiative with a donation-matching program for the local Make-A-Wish chapter of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

From now until the day of the event, each donation that mentions “IMI” in the donation comment box will be matched 100 percent.

Robert Fogal Jr., IMI president and CEO, said, “It’s a privilege for our company to play a role in our local Make-A-Wish chapter’s Truck Convoy. We want to make a positive difference in people’s lives that extends beyond the walls of our business, so we appreciate this opportunity to contribute in some small way to helping to make a child’s dream come true.”

For the next two months, IMI will promote the link to the Franklin County Truck Convoy donation page on its website and social media pages.

The 2016 Franklin County Truck Convoy featured more than 100 big rigs and raised more than $30,000, with all funds supporting wishes for children in Franklin County with life-threatening illnesses. 2017 will be the first year for the addition of a motorcycle convoy, and the event features a number of food vendors, kids’ activities, raffles and more.

The event takes place at the Twin Bridges Tractor Show Grounds in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Aug. 19. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the truck convoy begins at 10:30 a.m.

Along with the matching program, IMI employees plan to actively volunteer at the event and encourages anyone interested to participate. For more information on the event, visit the Facebook page.

Follow IMI on Facebook here for all donation information and event updates.