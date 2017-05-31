Gold Eagle Co. Receives Honda Supplier Performance Award For 10th Consecutive Year

Gold Eagle Co. has been named a recipient of the Honda Supplier Performance Award for the 10th consecutive year for its service delivered to American Honda Service Parts. Acknowledging its strong network of more than 600 OEM and service parts suppliers in North America, Honda recognized top-performing companies for excellence in key areas of operation, including quality, value, efficiency and delivery.

“We are honored to receive the Honda Supplier Performance Award for a straight decade and to be recognized by a company that shares many of the same values that we aim to uphold every day,” said Marc Blackman, CEO of Gold Eagle Co. “Like Honda, we believe we have a responsibility to apply our innovation, influence and initiative to create products that help our customers and better the communities around them.”

OEM suppliers provide parts to Honda factories for the production of new Honda and Acura models. Honda supplier awards to OEM suppliers recognize companies that have achieved superior performance in one or more of three categories: quality, delivery and value. Honda’s service parts suppliers meet the needs of Honda and Acura customers for maintenance and repair after the sale by providing high-quality service parts at competitive prices delivered in a timely manner.

To learn more about Gold Eagle, visit goldeagle.com.