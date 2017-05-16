Manufacturing/General Tire
General Tire Announces New Promotion With Up To A $70 Rebate

General Tire wants to put money back in drivers’ pockets that can be used to help fund warmer weather trips when they purchase a qualifying set of four new General Tires. The promotion started May 15 and runs through June 15.

A total of 19 different tire lines, including the new ultra-high performance all-season G-MAX AS-05, qualify for the promotion.

Tires eligible for a $70 prepaid VISA card include:

  • GRABBER, GRABBER X3, GRABBER AT2, GRABBER HTS60, GRABBER UHP, G-MAX AS-05, G-MAX AS-03

Tires eligible for a $50 prepaid VISA card include:

  • AltiMAX ARCTIC12, AltiMAX ARCTIC, AltiMAX HP, AltiMAX RT, AltiMAX RT43, AMERITRAC, AMERITRAC TR, GRABBER AW, GRABBER HP, GRABBER TR, GRABBER ARCTIC LT, GRABBER ARCTIC

A wide variety of passenger, light truck, SUV and CUV fitments are covered with these eligible tires.

To get all the details related to the promotion, visit GeneralTire.com/promotions.

