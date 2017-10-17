EnerSys To Host Motorsports Personalities At Its 2017 ODYSSEY Battery SEMA Show Booth

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, has announced that motorsports personalities Tanner Foust, Ryan Blaney and Brian Deegan, along with daughter Hailie Deegan, will make personal appearances at its ODYSSEY battery booth no. 24875 at the 2017 SEMA Show. In addition, television personality Rutledge Wood will visit the booth, along with designers and mechanics from the hit show Road Hauks. The SEMA Show will take place Oct. Nov. 3 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Over the past 20 years, ODYSSEY batteries have found their way into more and more racing applications across various motorsports series,” said Maria Orlando-Krick, marketing content and sponsorship manager at EnerSys. “The harsh racing conditions that championship-caliber racers like Tanner Foust and Brian Deegan face, and the demands they put on their equipment, show that the strength and durability of ODYSSEY batteries are just what’s needed to take an off-road adventure to the next level.”

The personal appearances will complement the main theme of the ODYSSEY battery booth – 20 years of ODYSSEY batteries. Involvement with motorsports has played a key role in the evolution of the ODYSSEY battery, since its early days as a sponsor of the BIGFOOT 4×4 monster truck to its present-day involvement with various racers, teams and series.

Following is the current schedule of appearances at the ODYSSEY battery booth:

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tanner Foust, U.S. Rallycross, X Games and Formula Drift champion 2 – 3 p.m. Designers and mechanics from History Channel’s hit show Road Hauks , which melds characteristics of luxury cars with off-road vehicles

Wednesday, Nov. 1

10 –11:30 a.m. Rutledge Wood, specialty motorsports reporter and NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Brian Deegan, freestyle motocross icon and 14-time X Games medalist Hailie Deegan, 2016 Mod Kart Champion and currently running in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series (LOORRS)

Thursday, Nov. 2