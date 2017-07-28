DENSO Earns 2017 Subaru Excellence In Partnership Award

DENSO International America Inc. (DIAM) has received an Excellence in Partnership Award from Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. (SIA) for exceptional quality, delivery performance and cost program participation. Each year, SIA rates suppliers to monitor, maintain and improve the highest product and service quality standards. Excellence in Partnership Awards recognize top-performing suppliers meeting each criteria.

“We’re committed to delivering consistently high-quality performance,” said Ben Luppino, vice president of sales at DENSO International America. “This recognition reflects all of our associates’ and teams’ hard work to uphold the DENSO brand promise every day.”

In order to receive an Excellence in Partnership Award, suppliers must demonstrate strong performance in each rating criteria. That includes excelling in product quality, meeting production and delivery schedules and reaching cost program goals.

This is the second consecutive year Subaru has awarded DENSO with its Excellence in Partnership award. The award recognizes quality work across DENSO’s facilities in North America.