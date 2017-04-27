DENSO Announces New Director Of Americas Operations

DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. has named Brett Lowie as director of Americas Operations. In the new position, Lowie is responsible for overseeing all DENSO Parts Department shipping operations across North America.

Lowie comes to DENSO with more than 30 years of experience in high-volume parts distribution, warehousing and supply chain management. His areas of expertise include optimizing practices and facilities through innovation and training that increase efficiency, reduce product handling and lower costs.

“Brett’s wealth of supply chain knowledge and experience is already strengthening our organization, expanding our network and paving the way for us to take customer service to the next level,” said Kazu Yanagawa, vice president of DENSO’s Supply Chain Management Group. “With his keen understanding of the complex logistics involved in getting the right parts to the customer the first time, Brett is a tremendous addition to our management team.”

Lowie’s career in the automotive industry dates back to 1986 as a parts distribution center manager for Chrysler LLC. He also worked for Penske Logistics, where his responsibilities as general manager included overseeing 25 West Coast distribution centers and related transportation and installation services for a major home appliance account. Prior to joining DENSO in February, Lowie spent more than eight years at Mercedes-Benz USA, as its department manager of parts distribution and related operations.

Lowie earned his Master of Business Administration in international business and finance from Baker College in Flint, Michigan, and his Bachelor of Science in economics and finance from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee. He is a member of the Warehousing Education and Research Council, a professional logistics organization focused on warehouse management and its role in the supply chain.