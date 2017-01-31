Dana Recognized As A Top Workplace

Dana Inc. has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Northwest Ohio by the area’s daily newspaper, The (Toledo) Blade.

The Blade partnered with WorkplaceDynamics to determine the region’s top workplaces. WorkplaceDynamics describes itself as the premier provider of employee feedback and employee improvement solutions.

Employees of each nominated company completed surveys about their place of work, and the rankings were derived solely from the survey results. The survey measured factors including company strategy and values, effectiveness, employee engagement, company leadership and pay and benefits.

According to WorkplaceDynamics, businesses that make the list are not only better places to work, but are more likely to be successful than peer organizations. Dana was listed alongside Fifth Third Bank, Yark Automotive Group, Wendy’s of Ohio and Harbor Behavioral Health in the large company category.

“I am proud and honored to work among such passionate and talented people,” said Dana President and CEO Jim Kamsickas. “Every day, the people of Dana show up to work with a steadfast commitment to excellence and a resolve to provide advanced technologies that deliver exceptional performance to our many customers around the world.”

In addition to the overall rankings, WorkplaceDynamics selected special award recipients based on standout scores for employee responses to specific survey statements. Based on the statement, “I have confidence in the leader of this company,” Kamsickas was recognized with the top score in the Leadership category.

The company has twice been named by Forbes magazine as one of America’s 100 Most Trustworthy Companies.