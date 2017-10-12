Dana Announces Recipients Of 2017 Supplier Awards

Dana Inc. recently announced its 2017 Supplier Awards recipients. Seven companies were recognized for displaying excellence in supporting the key elements of Dana’s enterprise strategy. A special ceremony was held to honor the winners at the company’s world headquarters in Maumee, Ohio.

This year’s award winners included:

Leveraging the Core Award: Shandong Huijin Stock Co.

Strengthen Customer Centricity Award: Neenah Foundry Co.

Expand Global Markets Award: San Ho Industry Inc.

Commercialize New Technology Award: Kennametal Inc. and Seohan Group (Kofco)

Accelerate Hybridization & Electrification Award: Shilla Industrial Co.

Diverse Supplier of the Year: Martinez Management Inc.

“These awards recognize the expertise and innovation that our supply-chain partners provide to ensure Dana’s success. Dana relies on terrific suppliers like these to help our customers meet their performance and efficiency objectives,” said Craig Price, senior vice president of purchasing and supplier development. “It is a privilege to work alongside these exceptional suppliers, and we look forward to a successful future together.”