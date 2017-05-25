C&U Americas Honored By Hitachi Automotive Systems With 2016 Value Improvement Award

C&U Americas LLC, the North American subsidiary of the C&U Group, one of the world’s top 10 bearing manufacturers and one of China’s largest bearing producers, recently received the 2016 Value Improvement Award from Hitachi Automotive Systems in recognition of outstanding value improvement and performance achievement. This award follows a previous citation in 2016 for the Hitachi Quality Award and is the second Value Improvement Award presented to C&U Americas since 2014.

Matt Unsworth, director of sales, and Rich Peterson, director of engineering, accepted the award on behalf of C&U Americas at the sixth annual Hitachi Automotive Systems Supplier Awards held at the EKU Center for the Arts on April 25 in Richmond, Kentucky.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, as the regional headquarters of the Hitachi Automotive Systems Group for Americas, is a Tier 1 supplier of world-class products to the global automotive market. Hitachi Automotive manufactures and markets engine management, electric power train, drive control and car information systems for major automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) worldwide.

C&U Americas offers a full line of bearing types and styles for use in OE manufacturing, aftermarket replacement and MRO operations. The C&U portfolio includes more than 30,000 types of bearings in a wide range of specifications and sizes ranging from 1.5mm ID to 4000mm OD.

C&U utilizes the formidable production capabilities of its nine bearing manufacturing centers, 36 bearing plants and 18 vertically integrated component plants to reach an annual production capacity of 930 million units.

C&U Bearings are precision made in advanced manufacturing facilities that are independently certified for ISO9001 Quality Management System, QS9000/VDA6.1 Quality Management System, ISO14001 Environmental Management System and ISO/TS16949: Quality Management Systems.