CRP Industries Executive Rachel Sobon Cited As 2017 Brava Award Winner By SmartCEO

CRP Industries Inc. has announced that its director of human resources, Rachael Sobon, has received the 2017 Brava Award for top female business leadership in New Jersey. New Jersey SmartCEO is presenting the award in recognition of Sobon’s achievements in her professional career.

The Brava Awards celebrate the distinguished achievements of 40 of Greater New Jersey’s top female business leaders. Sobon was selected for the award for her work in not only her professional life, but also in her family and community. Sobon was selected by an independent committee that reviewed local business leaders and chose winners based on company growth, community impact and mentoring.

“Brava winners possess the hallmark qualities of successful leaders — vision, passion, compassion, dedication, perseverance. Each winner in this year’s class exhibits these qualities in all facets of her life, from running her business to tending to her family and donating time and resources to philanthropic initiatives,” said Jaime Nespor-Zawmon, president of SmartCEO. “We are honored to recognize a group of women who are truly making a difference in the world.”

Sobon is highly skilled and experienced in human resources management. She has been with CRP Industries for 10 years and is responsible for all human resources functions and payroll activities. In addition to her Bachelor of Arts in management from Kean University, Sobon also holds and actively maintains several notable accreditations, including PHR (Professional in Human Resources), SHRM CP (Society for Human Resources Management Certified Professional) and CCP (Certified Compensation Professional).

Daniel Schildge, CEO of CRP Industries Inc., said, “On behalf of everyone at CRP Industries, I congratulate Rachael on a well-deserved award. Rachael Sobon is one of our most valued associates. Her dedication and hard work has made a significant contribution to CRP Industries, especially during the past five years, where the company has experienced its most significant expansion. When you are cited as one of America’s fastest-growing companies, you can be sure that the challenges to our human resources department are formidable. I am delighted to say that Rachael has done a great job in helping us to successfully meet those challenges.”

Sobon will receive her award during The New Jersey Brava Awards ceremony on June 14 at The Imperia in Somerset, New Jersey.