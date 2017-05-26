Continental Announces New Heavy-Duty Coolant Tubes

Continental’s North American Automotive Aftermarket business recently showcased its heavy-duty coolant tubes at the HDA Truck Pride Show in Orlando, Florida. The company says the tubes stay rust-free longer than the OE parts.

“Continental heavy-duty coolant tubes exceed the performance of original equipment options,” said Continental’s Dave Wenger, marketing manager for the North American automotive aftermarket business. “Additionally, using our coolant tubes combats most common causes of failure in OE parts such as corrosion and heat flakes on painted tubes that encourages rust formation, and the reuse of old tubes that can crack during reinstallation.”

The technology company offers the heavy-duty coolant tubes in nine part numbers that cover 38 different product applications that match the OEM requirements.

For additional information on heavy-duty coolant tubes and other Continental heavy-duty aftermarket products, contact a Continental sales representative.