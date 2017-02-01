Manufacturing/Centric
Centric Parts Releases 7 New Technical Videos In Centric University Series

Centric Parts - LogoCentric Parts has announced the release of seven new videos in the company’s Centric University technical series. This latest wave of videos covers brake friction, brake rotors and brake installation tips. They are available on the company’s website and YouTube channel.

“We are really proud of this video series,” said Dan Lelchuk, Centric Parts president and CEO. “We know that by educating the customer, the installer and the end-user, we can help people get the best possible products to match their driving needs – ensuring proper performance and service life.”

The new videos in the Centric University series are titled:

  • 5 Tips for Preventing Brake Install Comebacks
  • Brake Friction Installation Tips
  • Brake Rotor Installation Tips
  • StopTech Sport Rotors
  • Brake Friction Features & Benefits
  • Brake Rotor Features & Benefits
  • Brake Friction Selection

The Centric University Video Series educates consumers and installers about such issues as brake friction formulations, proper brake friction selection, brake rotor selection, the differences between slotted, drilled and drilled+slotted sport rotors, tips for proper installation to avoid problems down the road, as well as brake design, testing and manufacturing. This ongoing educational effort is Centric’s way of helping clarify complex brake terminology while dispelling common brake myths.

For more information, visit CentricParts.com and StopTech.com.

