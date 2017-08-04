Manufacturing/Mergers & Acquisitions
August 4, 2017 1:26 pm

Camso Acquires Omni Industrial Tire

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

From Tire Review

Camso has acquired Omni Industrial Tire in order to grow its material handling distribution and tire service footprint in southern Texas.

“The acquisition of Omni Industrial Tire will enable Camso to further penetrate the Texas market and consolidate its leadership position in this region,” said Bob Bulger, vice president and general manager, Solideal On-Site Service. “Omni has a strong and respected name in Texas, and shares our unique view of providing OTR mobility solutions.”

Omni Industrial currently has four locations in Texas.

