BCA Launches ‘Summer Sizzler’ Promotion

For a limited time, NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, is rewarding warehouse distributors who order BCA wheel-end products through the BCA Summer Sizzler promotional program. From June 15 through Aug. 15, all orders of at least $10,000 on all BCA hub assemblies, seals and loose bearings will earn premium, grilling-themed prize packages, with items ranging from koozies and bottle openers to grilling utensils and tabletop grills.

“After such a successful summer stocking promotion last year, we are pleased to be offering our warehouse distributors the opportunity to participate in a similar program this summer,” said Kevin Judge, director of automotive marketing. “With the BCA Summer Sizzler promotional program, the more BCA product our distributors buy, the more prizes they earn. The goal of this program is to localize the giveaway incentive for their customer base. It’s a win-win.”

For further details about the BCA Summer Sizzler promotion, contact a local BCA sales representative or customer relations advocate.