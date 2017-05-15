Automotive Distribution Network Launches Partnership With Serve First Solutions

The Automotive Distribution Network has announced its partnership with Serve First Solutions. As the newly endorsed merchant services provider, Serve First will be the exclusive payment processing provider for The Network and its members.

Serve First’s payment processing solutions assist businesses with reducing operating cost, increase profitability and maximize productivity. The company’s customized solutions are designed to enhance merchants working capital and streamline operational efficiencies.

“One goal of our business services offering, is to ensure that our members, stores and service dealers have everything they need to make their companies run as smoothly as possible,” said Cora Roark, director of Auto Pride and business services administrator. “Network members who choose Serve First Solutions to manage their credit card processing can save as much as $2,600 annually, and can expect clear and transparent pricing with no hidden fees.”

Serve First is offering its turnkey processing solution to allow Automotive Distribution Network members to run their business with greater ease.

Matthew Greco, executive vice president of sales for Serve First Solutions, said he was pleased to expand his company’s services to members all across the U.S. “We look forward to a long-term partnership with The Network and its members. Our goal is to save them money on their monthly processing while providing them with unparalleled customer service,” said Greco. “Our Serve First customer support specialists are available to offer expert industry advice on topics that range from pricing to PCI security.”

Members can receive a free statement analysis and reduce processing rates by contacting Serve First Solutions at 877-737-7355, [email protected] or visit the website at serve-first.com.