Associated Equipment Battery Maintainers/Chargers Meet New Energy Standards

Associated Equipment Corp. (AEC) has announced new energy efficient portable automotive maintainers/chargers under the ATEC brand.

“Our new and improved maintainers are capable of charging all battery types including AGM and gel while meeting the energy standards required in today’s market,” said Kimberly Cottle, president and CEO of Associated Equipment. “We continue to lead the market in professional quality battery management tools and equipment and this is another step in technology advancement for our St. Louis based company.”

There are three new ATEC models from Associated Equipment: 9002A, 9003A and 9004A smart charger/maintainer/rejuvenators. All three maintainers feature automatic short-circuit protection, reverse battery/overload condition protection and internal overheat protection for all battery types, as well as meet the new CEC standards for battery chargers.

“Customers are very pleased with our ATEC from Associated Equipment line of maintainers/chargers. Our energy efficient maintainer/chargers offer the ideal solution for keeping automotive and recreational vehicle batteries optimally powered so they are ready when needed,” said Gary Mackey, vice president of global sales and marketing for Associated Equipment.