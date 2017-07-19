Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded
Thirteen gifted students have been awarded Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships for the 2017-‘18 school year. Given in the memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts, these scholarships are presented annually to students preparing for careers in the auto care industry.
“My dad believed in the power of education and the need to prepare the next generation of leaders. He would be gratified to see the high caliber of students who are receiving scholarships in his name,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “I want to thank all those who have generously donated to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in my father’s name to help ensure that these scholarships are awarded every year.”
The following students were awarded Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships for the 2017-‘18 school year:
- William Cardia of Downers Grove, Illinois
- Dillon Grover of Beaver Dams, New York
- Charles Harris of Martinsburg, West Virginia
- Dallas Johannes of Burlington, Kentucky
- Amanda Leonardo of Braintree, Massachusetts
- Zachary Lowell of Greenfield, Massachusetts
- Heidi Mangiola of Richmond, Virginia
- Trent Michel of Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Ryan Pyle of Middletown, Delaware
- Tara Rodgers of Carbondale, Illinois
- Dylan Shupe of Pasadena, Maryland
- Tyler Thomas of Lunenburg, Vermont
- Jake Wendt of West Saint Paul, Minnesota
“We are proud to partner with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation to award these scholarships and wish these outstanding young men and women great success as they complete their education and enter the automotive aftermarket,” said Fisher.