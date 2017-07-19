Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded

Thirteen gifted students have been awarded Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships for the 2017-‘18 school year. Given in the memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts, these scholarships are presented annually to students preparing for careers in the auto care industry.

“My dad believed in the power of education and the need to prepare the next generation of leaders. He would be gratified to see the high caliber of students who are receiving scholarships in his name,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “I want to thank all those who have generously donated to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in my father’s name to help ensure that these scholarships are awarded every year.”

The following students were awarded Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships for the 2017-‘18 school year:

William Cardia of Downers Grove, Illinois

Dillon Grover of Beaver Dams, New York

Charles Harris of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Dallas Johannes of Burlington, Kentucky

Amanda Leonardo of Braintree, Massachusetts

Zachary Lowell of Greenfield, Massachusetts

Heidi Mangiola of Richmond, Virginia

Trent Michel of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Ryan Pyle of Middletown, Delaware

Tara Rodgers of Carbondale, Illinois

Dylan Shupe of Pasadena, Maryland

Tyler Thomas of Lunenburg, Vermont

Jake Wendt of West Saint Paul, Minnesota

“We are proud to partner with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation to award these scholarships and wish these outstanding young men and women great success as they complete their education and enter the automotive aftermarket,” said Fisher.