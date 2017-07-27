Arnott Introduces New Front Air Struts For The Supercharged 2006-’09 Range Rover

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced its new Arnott-designed front air struts for the 2006-’09 Range Rover L322, MK-III and Vogue (Supercharged Only). Arnott Parts AS-2795 (Right Front) and AS-2796 (Left Front) are new and not remanufactured.

The new aftermarket air struts for the Range Rover retail for $449 each and replace OE part numbers:

Front Right:

LR032563

RNB501520

RNB501400

RNB501340

RNB500540

Front Left:

LR032570

RNB501530

RNB501410

RNB501350

RNB500550

Arnott’s exclusive design features a new custom-made and tuned shock absorber valve, aiming to provide an excellent ride. The air struts are assembled in the U.S. with a multi-ply air spring bladder manufactured by Vibracoustic. The strut assembly also features extra-heavy duty crimping rings, new seals, new air fitting, new check valve and a stamped steel top.

These Arnott-designed new air strut assemblies are backed by Arnott’s renowned limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.