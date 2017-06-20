APA Hosts Adrenaline-Filled Weekend In Las Vegas

Automotive Parts Associates Inc. (APA) has reported that the winners of its Professionals’ Choice Las Vegas Adrenaline Weekend Promotion recently returned from an incredible weekend of VIP treatment.

Eight individuals experienced a special trip to Las Vegas where they enjoyed balcony suites overlooking the Bellagio fountain, a helicopter tour that featured a champagne picnic inside the Grand Canyon and a day spent driving exotic cars at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The lucky winners were from Motor City Car Care in Macomb, Michigan; Dodds Auto Ltd. in Cavan, Ontario, Canada; Myers Auto in Wichita, Kansas; and Madison Auto Service in Lakewood, Ohio. These winners were customers of APA shareholders Value Plus Auto Parts Wholesale in Westland, Michigan; Peterborough Automotive (Bestbuy Distributors) in Canada; Automotive Supply in Wichita, Kansas; and World Auto Parts in Cleveland, Ohio, respectively.

“Nothing beats seeing the smiles and look of awe on the winners’ faces when they stepped out of the helicopters inside the Grand Canyon,” said Caprice Caster, CMP, director of events and promotions for Automotive Parts Associates.

This promotion ran at hundreds of APA’s WD locations across North America from February through April, and was sponsored by Akebono, Autolite, BBB Industries, Beck Arnley, Bosch, CARDONE, DENSO, Dorman, Exide, Federal-Mogul, Gates, KYB, Loctite, MAS, Mevotech, Permatex, SKF, Standard Motor Products, Walker Products and ZF Sachs.