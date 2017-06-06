The AAM Group Names Member Of The Year

The AAM Group honored Tri-State Enterprises as 2017 Member of the Year at its annual membership meeting held May 16-18 in St. Louis. Each year, AAM makes this selection based on five key metrics of member participation: Active Participation, Growth as a Percentage, Marketing Participation, Participation in Group Buys and Product Line Compliance. Tri-State owner Tristan Taylor accepted AAM’s custom trophy and an exclusive painting commissioned from automotive artist Jim Caswell on behalf of his company.

On receiving the award, Taylor said, “I owe all the credit for this award to the Tri-State team. Automotive is our business, but what will determine our level of success is our ability to build strong, lasting relationships with our employees, customers and vendor partners.”

“We are very pleased to honor Tri-State Enterprises this year, as Tristan Taylor and his team consistently demonstrate their commitment to group performance and growth,” said AAM President Tim Odom. “AAM’s Member of the Year award recognizes a high level of performance across five key attributes, and Tri-State earned this year’s award through their support of our program brands and the Total Truck Centers marketing program – all while aggressively seeking to grow their business through traditional and ecommerce fulfillment channels.”

The AAM meeting also saw awards given to the individual winners in each of the aforementioned categories. Recipients included Midwest Wheel (Active Participation), Toys for Trucks (Growth as a Percentage), Competition Specialties Inc. (Marketing Participation), Tri-State Enterprises (Participation in Group Buys) and Earl Owen Co. (Product Line Compliance).