3M Auto And United Way To Host Event With Chip Foose And Barry Meguiar

On Saturday, June 24, 3M Auto and United Way will host Car Guys for United Way, a car show and community event featuring legendary designer Chip Foose and car care expert and television personality Barry Meguiar.

At Car Guys for United Way, attendees can expect to see a host of one-off custom painted hot rods and trucks. A live auction will take place on-site and one bidder will have the opportunity to watch Foose hand draw their personal vehicle live at the event. A host of 3M Auto products and installations also will be up for grabs during the auction. All of the proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will be donated to United Way to further support the Twin Cities community.

Car Guys for United Way will take place at AutoMotorPlex (8150 Audubon Rd, Chanhassen, Minnesota 55317).

Tickets start at $25 and are available here. The Facebook event page is available here.

For more information about 3M Auto, visit 3mauto.com.