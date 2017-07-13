Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

Ziebart International Corp., a global provider of automotive detailing, films and protection services, has promoted Rob Harper to director, U.S. Retail Operations.

Harper, a 15-year employee of the company, will manage all U.S. Ziebart corporate-owned locations, including Fine Lines Graphics & Films in Clinton Township, Michigan. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations, including sales, marketing and advertising, as well as budget development.

“We congratulate Rob on his promotion and his 15 years of service to the company,” said Thomas Wolfe, president and CEO of Ziebart International Corp.

While at Ziebart, Harper has held various positions in the sales and technical departments, and was corporate store manager at the Dearborn and Lapeer locations. Prior to Ziebart, Rob worked at Auto One, Henderson Glass and AutoPlus Permatech.