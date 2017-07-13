Personnel/Ziebart
July 13, 2017 12:04 pm

Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

KPS Capital Partners' Portfolio Company Chassis Brakes International Completes Successful Recapitalization

Schaeffler Receives Award For Its Innovative Strength And Strategic Orientation

Gabriel Unveils New App For Testing Vehicle Suspensions

Women in Auto Care Accepting Entries For 2017 Women of the Year Awards

Autonomous System Simulation Startup Metamoto Raises $2M

Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Announces New Elected Officers

Bosch Giving Track Contributions Reach $10,000 To Date This Season In June  

Dayco Earns Finalist Spot In 2017 Altair Enlighten Awards

Rancho Extends Promotion On Lift Kit And Shock Purchases Through End Of Summer

Permatex Partners With PowerNation TV To Promote Core Products

Ziebart International Corp., a global provider of automotive detailing, films and protection services, has promoted Rob Harper to director, U.S. Retail Operations.

Harper, a 15-year employee of the company, will manage all U.S. Ziebart corporate-owned locations, including Fine Lines Graphics & Films in Clinton Township, Michigan. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations, including sales, marketing and advertising, as well as budget development.

“We congratulate Rob on his promotion and his 15 years of service to the company,” said Thomas Wolfe, president and CEO of Ziebart International Corp.

While at Ziebart, Harper has held various positions in the sales and technical departments, and was corporate store manager at the Dearborn and Lapeer locations. Prior to Ziebart, Rob worked at Auto One, Henderson Glass and AutoPlus Permatech.

Show Full Article