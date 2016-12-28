ZF’s Anthony Wallerich Appointed To CAWA Manufacturers’ Advisory Council

CAWA Chairman Greg Livingston, of All Trade Tools, has appointed Anthony Wallerich of ZF Services to the association’s Manufacturers’ Advisory Council (MAC).

When announcing the appointment Livingston commented, “Mr. Wallerich and ZF Services have been longtime supporters of CAWA and have had representatives that contributed to the association’s successes. We are pleased he will join our leadership team and get further involved in the association.”

Currently, Wallerich serves as the national sales manager for ZF Services and has held many sales and business manager positions within the automotive aftermarket, including time with Wells Vehicles Electronics, United Components and the BWD Automotive Corp. He started his career in the industry as a NAPA Auto Parts counterman in 1978 and also opened his own business as a manufacturer representative called CAN-AM Automotive Marketing Co. Wallerich graduated from Northwood University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.