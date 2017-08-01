YourMechanic Announces New Chief Technology Officer

YourMechanic, a national mobile car repair network, recently welcomed Russ Muzzolini as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

“I am passionate about the opportunity to build a business that our mechanics and customers love to use,” said Muzzolini. “This is an exciting time to join the team. YourMechanic is changing the auto repair industry by building a new category in the automotive service market.”

Muzzolini is an experienced leader in software development, agile business scaling and talent acquisition and retention. As CTO, Muzzolini leads YourMechanic’s engineering team, where he is responsible for daily operations, recruitment and execution of strategic initiatives to create technology-based solutions which deliver best-in-class service.

Prior to joining YourMechanic, Muzzolini served as CTO at Spire Global Inc., a satellite-powered data company. Under his leadership Spire designed, manufactured and launched 30 nano-satellites operating in low-earth orbit. This initiative included creating systems to operate and communicate with the satellite fleet via a global network of ground stations. Muzzolini also oversaw the development of software for the fleet that performs multi-source data aggregation, storage, analytics and data services for a range of customer use cases. He remains an adviser to Spire.

Muzzolini also worked at Shutterfly, a company he joined in the same year it was founded. Over a tenure spanning more than a decade, he was instrumental in the growth of the business from an ecommerce startup offering a single product to a public company. At Shutterfly, he started as a senior software engineer and held positions of increasing responsibility including vice president of engineering. In this role, he built and led a multi-location software engineering team, which was responsible for the image rendering and software systems which generated more than $650 million in annual revenue.

He earned a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Saskatchewan. Outside of work, Muzzolini enjoys winemaking, playing music in bands, and working on cars, including a 1971 Pontiac GTO that was given to him by his father on his 16th birthday.

“YourMechanic is excited to welcome Russ to our team,” said Anthony Rodio, president and CEO. “His experience with scaling highly-talented teams and developing technical solutions to enable rapid business growth complement our strategic vision for the future of YourMechanic.”