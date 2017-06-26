Yokohama Tire Corp. Names Rick Alonzo As Senior Director Of Supply Chain And Logistics

Yokohama Tire Corp. (YTC) announced that Rick Alonzo has joined the company as senior director of supply chain and logistics. He will report to Jeff Barna, Yokohama chief operating officer.

“Rick brings more than 20 years of experience in supply chain management, logistics and procurement and is well-versed in leading large multi-site distribution centers,” said Barna. “He’ll definitely be a major asset for us.”

Alonzo joins Yokohama from Roche Diagnostics, where he was a director of global supply chain management. At Roche, he supported a complex, FDA-regulated instrument and reagent manufacturing operation and distribution channel. Prior to that, Alonzo worked for the Renault-Nissan Alliance Group as a regional manager responsible for supply chain procurement across the Americas. He also led Nissan’s North America JIT automotive manufacturing and aftermarket parts transportation and distribution networks. Alonzo also held positions at Life Technologies, AmeriCold Logistics and Avery Dennison.

Alonzo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from California State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Redlands.