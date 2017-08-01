Yokohama Tire Corp. And KaBOOM! To Build New Playground

Continuing to provide fun, safe play areas for children, Yokohama Tire Corp. (YTC) has chosen West Point, Mississippi, as the site for a brand-new, eco-friendly playground to be built Oct. 28 at Marshall Park. West Point is the home of Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi (YTMM), the high-tech, 1-million-square-foot plant that opened in October 2015.

Once again, Yokohama is partnering with KaBOOM! –­ the national non-profit dedicated to ensuring that all kids get a childhood filled with the balanced and active play needed to thrive ­ on the one-day build. This is the third playground-build collaboration between YTC and KaBOOM! The first two were built in Southern California and Rockland, Massachusetts.

Yokohama and KaBOOM! will be joined by the City of West Point and approximately 200 volunteers from YTMM and the community in erecting the playground.

“We appreciate the support of the local community and are happy to give back to the community,” said Alan Holtschneider, YTC’s director of marketing. “We hope this new playground will be a fun place for kids and families in the community and benefit them for years to come.”

Yokohama and KaBOOM! will meet with local parents and their children on Design Day (Aug. 15) to help design the playground and pick out color schemes and equipment for the kids to play on, including new environmentally safe, “Cradle to Cradle” certified playground apparatuses.

“We are truly honored that Yokohama Tire and KaBOOM! have chosen Marshall Park to build a brand-new playground for the kids in West Point to enjoy,” said West Point Mayor Robbie Robinson. “This is a dream come true for the city. Thank you, Yokohama and KaBOOM!”

“Yokohama and the City of West Point are true partners in helping us reach our goal of bringing balanced and active play to all kids,” said Lysa Ratliff, KaBOOM! vice president, corporate partnerships. “This playground will help kids have the childhood they deserve through a great, safe place to play.”