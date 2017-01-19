YANG To Present Second Annual Leadership Conference

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) of the Auto Care Association will host the 2017 YANG Leadership Conference, May 5-6, at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio in San Antonio. The conference takes place in conjunction with the Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days and is designed for young professionals under the age of 40 in the auto care industry.

The conference provides seven hours of education to enhance leadership skills, sharpen global perspective of the auto care industry and develop relationships with peers. Attendees are eligible to receive CEU credits toward their AAP/MAAP designation from the University of the Aftermarket.

Education session highlights include:

“Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.” with Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association

“The Core Values of Leadership” with John Washbish, Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc.

Five Trends with Mark Seng, IHS Markit

2017 Update and Outlook with Nathan Shipley, NPD Group

The Value of Networking and Finding Your Professional Mentor Panel Discussion, with Ted Hughes, MAHLE Aftermarket; Jon Owens, AutoMD; and Tammy “Chaffee” Tecklenburg, Spectrum Brands – Global Auto Care

“The YANG Leadership Conference is a chance for the next generation of our industry to hear from major industry experts and absorb new content to help them excel in their current and future roles,” said Hanvey.

Registration is $550 for Auto Care Association members and $750 for non-members, and includes all meals and an evening excursion on Friday, May 5. Conference registration will close April 1, and only YANG members can attend.

For a detailed agenda and to register online, visit http://bit.ly/Leadership17. For more information, contact Courtney Hammer at 240-333-1067 or [email protected].