YANG Issues Call For Hosts Of 2017 Regional Meetups

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) of the Auto Care Association is currently taking applications for companies to host a Regional Meet-Up in 2017. Since YANG started the Regional Meet-Up program, there have been more than 20 meetups across the United States, designed specifically for young professionals in the auto care industry.

These local events were launched in June 2015. All young professionals, both members and non-members, under the age of 40 in the industry are encouraged to attend these events for in-person networking without having to travel far from home. There is no fee to attend.

The next YANG Regional Meet-Up is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 10, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This event is hosted by Auto-Wares and is being held in conjunction with the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Tech Expo. YANG members will receive complimentary passes to the show floor on Friday night. The three-hour event includes a welcome address from Todd Leimenstoll, president, Auto-Wares, networking opportunities, drawings and more. Interested attendees should RSVP to a particular meetup location at autocare.org/yangevents.

Dates are limited, so companies interested in hosting a meetup are encouraged to sign up early. For information on what it takes to be a host, click here.

For more information on the YANG Regional Meet-Up program, visit autocare.org/yang or contact Katy McQuiston at [email protected].