YANG Awards Leadership 2.0 Scholarship To Young Auto Care Professional

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) of the Auto Care Association has selected Olivia Whitehurst, Global Parts Distributors LLC, to represent YANG at the University of the Aftermarket’s 2017-’18 Leadership 2.0 program. The scholarship covers the price of tuition, class materials and meals.

Leadership 2.0 is the premier post-graduate style leadership and business skills education program designed to promote the development of the next generation of auto care leaders. It is an intense and intellectually-challenging two-week executive development and learning experience that features well-known speakers and invaluable networking opportunities with top-level industry leaders.

Graduates receive 7.0 continuing education units (CEU) toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) and Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designations. Session I will be held Aug. 6-11 at the Northwood University campus in Midland, Michigan, and Session II is held from March 11-16, 2018, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

