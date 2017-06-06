XL Hybrids Announces New Customers For XLP Plug-In Hybrid Upfit On Ford F-150 Pickup Trucks

XL Hybrids Inc., the leader in connected fleet electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, has announced new fleet customers who intend to purchase its XLP plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) upfit solution for Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The fleet-ready technology is a ship-thru upfit on half-ton pickup trucks from a leading OEM. XLP says it will provide a 50 percent improvement in miles driven per gallon for major fleets across the United States, as well as significant reductions in CO2 emissions.

“Our plug-in hybrid technology is an upfit on the reliable, road-tested and popular Ford F-150,” said Clay Siegert, XL Hybrids’ co-founder and chief operating officer. “With the OEM powertrain intact, fleet customers will maintain OEM warranty and service. Those are two of the benefits of XLP and the reason major fleets are placing order commitments to be among the first to get this PHEV pickup truck.”

Three of the latest companies that intend to add XLP F-150s to their fleet include the city of Long Beach, California; Southern California Edison (SCE); and Tampa Electric (TECO). They join the previously announced customers, NV Energy, DTE Energy, San Diego Gas & Electric Co. — which recently signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase 110 units — Liberty Utilities and Hawaiian Electric Co., looking forward to accepting XLP ship-thru deliveries beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The XLP technology will be installed in MY17 and MY18 Ford F-150 pickups with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine and Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. The XLP also will be available for the upcoming MY18 Ford F-150 pickup with the new 3.3L base engine featuring Ford’s Auto Stop-Start technology. XLP is compatible with a range of wheelbases, cab and bed configurations.

For more information on XL Hybrids’ technology and availability, visit xlhybrids.com or email [email protected].