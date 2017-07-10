From CAWA Connections

The California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced a series of 28 workshops across California designed to help businesses apply for more than $200 million in available California Competes Tax Credits (CCTC).

“Our message to business owners is simple: take advantage of this tax credit and create new job opportunities,” said Kristen Kane, GO-Biz deputy director. “The California Competes tax credit has encouraged hundreds of companies to expand in California and add thousands of good paying jobs. This application is free, it’s easy to apply and we want great companies that are expanding to receive these valuable tax credits.”

For more information and a listing of workshops, click here.