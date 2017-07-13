Manufacturing/Women in Auto Care
July 13, 2017

Women in Auto Care Accepting Entries For 2017 Women of the Year Awards

Women in Auto Care (formerly Car Care Council Women’s Board) is now accepting nominations for the annual Women of the Year Awards, which include Auto Care Woman of the Year, Female Shop Owner of the Year and Auto Care Woman of Excellence.

“The Women of the Year Awards honor three outstanding female leaders who have made significant contributions to the auto care community,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president, Women in Auto Care. “If you know someone who has been an inspiration or has been a positive influence in the industry, honor them with a Women of the Year nomination.”

The award recipients will be recognized during a press conference at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the Venetian Casanova Rooms during AAPEX at the Sands Expo Center. The annual Women in Auto Care reception will immediately follow.

The winners of the 2016 Women of the Year Awards included:

  • Auto Care Woman of the Year – Amy Bonder, Bridgestone Retail Operations
  • Female Shop Owner of the Year – Judith Zimmerman Walter, Zimmerman’s Automotive Service Inc.
  • Auto Care Woman of Excellence – Susan Ulrey, Tenneco

The awards are open to women who have made a significant impact in the auto care industry with specific requirements for each individual award. The deadline for entries is Sept. 1. More details, including an entry form and award requirements, can be found at womeninautocare.org/awards.

