WIX Filters Celebrates 50 Years In Racing

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, is celebrating 50 years in motorsports. To recognize the milestone, WIX will unveil a commemorative logo during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on April 28.

WIX and Kalitta Motorsports will unveil the logo on J.R. Todd’s Camry Funny Car at the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Team Kalitta is a new partner for WIX in 2017 and will display the logo on all cars throughout the year.

“For the past 50 years, racing has provided WIX with one of the toughest testing grounds for our filters and the technology behind them,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX Filters. “Our engineers have long developed solutions to unique problems faced in the grueling conditions of professional motorsports. We are thrilled to celebrate our history this year.”

WIX Filters’ history in racing started with racing legend Richard Petty, who began using WIX filters to protect his stock car engines in 1967. In 1968, WIX became an industrial member of the National Association of Stock Car Racing, and in the 1969 NASCAR season WIX cars won 13 of 14 Super Speedway races of 400 miles or more.

Since then, a growing number of motorsports teams have used WIX filters to guard their engines from contaminates like dirt, grime and dust on race day.

“We partnered with WIX because of their reliability and legacy in the industry,” said Jim Oberhofer, vice president of operations for Team Kalitta. “We’re excited to be a part of the commemorative unveiling for WIX’s 50 years in racing.”

WIX Filters has extensive ties in motorsports – the filtration brand is a 2017 sponsor of Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones with Furniture Row Racing; J.R. Todd, Doug Kalitta, Troy Coughlin Jr., Alexis DeJoria and Shawn Langdon with Kalitta Motorsports; and GRC Dreyer & Reinbold Racing drivers, Alex Keyes, Travis PeCoy and Christian Brooks.