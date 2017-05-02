Distribution/WIX Filters
May 2, 2017

WIX Filters Awarded 2017 Arnold Motor Supply Brand Engagement Award

From left: Dennis Spooner, Clayton Kannas and Tom Wilkinson

WIX Filters was honored with the 2017 Brand Engagement Award by Arnold Motor Supply during the company’s recent 90th anniversary celebration.

“We are honored to receive this award from such a valued partner,” said Jeff Blocher, director of sales for WIX. “The WIX team strives to continually advance the quality of effective branding for each of our partners, and we are thrilled to share this accomplishment with the entire team.”

The award recognizes consistent and dynamic branding from partners, which helps to effectively promote and sell products in local markets. WIX Filters received the award for all-encompassing branding, from the packaging of each part, to the sales materials placed throughout stores and successful WIX Filters sales events.

 

