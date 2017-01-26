WIX Filters Announces Technical, Associate Sponsorship Of Kalitta Motorsports For 2017 NHRA Season

WIX Filters has joined Kalitta Motorsports as a chief technical partner through a multi-platform sponsorship agreement and has been named the Official Filters of Team Kalitta, which competes in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).

J.R. Todd will be WIX Filters’ lead NHRA driver, with his DHL Toyota Camry Funny Car featuring associate branding from WIX. Todd will debut the car at the Circle K Winternationals on Feb. 10 at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

“Our partnership with Kalitta Motorsports is a continuation of a great history with cars competing in NHRA, and reflects the shared value of high-performing engines,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX. “We’re looking forward to a successful season with the entire Kalitta team.”

Race teams have relied on the quality and performance of WIX Filters for 60 years, and in return the track provides exceptional R&D testing grounds for WIX engineers. With Team Kalitta, WIX will see its filters perform in the Top Fuel and Funny Car competition, where cars reach top performance speeds of more than 330 mph in less than 3.7 seconds, says the company. In addition to Todd’s car, the WIX Filters logo also will be seen on Team Kalitta entries driven by Troy Coughlin Jr., Alexis DeJoria, Doug Kalitta and Paul Lee.

“It’s exciting to announce a partnership with an iconic brand like WIX Filters as we start this new NHRA season,” said Todd. “WIX Filters is the best in the filter world, and we plan on following that lead by celebrating many wins with their customers this year.”

Jim Oberhofer, vice president of operations for Kalitta, said this new partnership with WIX Filters has been a part of what has been an exciting offseason for Kalitta Motorsports. “I know J.R. is going to do a great job representing WIX and all of their customers,” said Oberhofer. “WIX and Team Kalitta mesh extremely well, and we plan on making this a long and lasting relationship.”

For more information on WIX, visit wixfilters.com.