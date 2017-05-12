WIX Filters Announces 2017 National FFA Scholarship Winners

WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has announced the 2017 national FFA scholarship winners for a variety of skills, career goals and higher education plans. Out of 8,300 students who applied for the scholarship opportunity, WIX Filters and the National FFA Organization will award funds to six recipients.

Each student completed an application, which considers the whole student including FFA involvement, work experience, supervised agricultural experience (SAE), community service, leadership skills and academics.

“FFA played an integral role in my personal and professional development. The skills I acquired helped shaped the person I am today,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager for WIX Filters. “The organization provides young people the opportunity to learn about leadership, integrity and the importance of education and we are so proud to be able to make a positive difference in the lives of these students. Each one of them has the potential to be a future leader.”

Student applicants must be a FFA member, retain a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and plan on majoring in agricultural engineering, agricultural mechanization, agricultural power and equipment or diesel mechanics. Students also must live on a family farm, exhibit financial need, have participated in community service and demonstrate leadership. The six winners included students from the following schools:

Nathan Northcutt, Oklahoma State University

Christopher Preuss and Dalton Reinke, North Dakota State College of Science

Wyatt Douglas Krehbiel, Kansas State University

Tayler Elwood and Paul Boesl, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College – Wisconsin Technical College

As part of its ongoing commitment to the industry, WIX is in its 31st year of support for the National FFA Organization. The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization also is supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.

All scholarship recipients are listed on FFA.org.

For more information about WIX, visit wixfilters.com.