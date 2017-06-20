Winhere Brake Parts Celebrates Opening Of New Headquarters And Distribution Center

Winhere Brake Parts Inc., a supplier of brake rotors/drums to the North American aftermarket, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters and distribution center.

Located in Bartlett, Illinois, the new facility is more than double the size of Winhere’s previous location and will serve its customers growing needs well into the future, the company says. The distribution center houses a full line of high-quality standard and premium brake rotors/drums that are prepared and shipped under the customer’s private label.

For more information on Winhere Brake Parts Inc. or its parent company, please visit their websites: winherebrake.com andwinhere.com.cn.