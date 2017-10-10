WIN Kicks Off Sponsorship Campaign For 2017-’18

Earlier this year, the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) began its second decade as an organization that remains committed to its mission of engaging women in the collision repair industry. The organization depends upon the support and generosity of individuals and organizations in the industry to do so. The 2017-’18 Sponsorship Campaign kicked off on Oct. 2 and runs through Jan. 15, 2018.

Petra Schroeder, WIN chair and co-chair of the sponsorship committee, commented on the importance of industry sponsorship, stating, “As an all-volunteer non-profit network, WIN’s growth, presence and effectiveness is directly reliant upon its membership, its engaged volunteers and its sponsors across all industry segments. We are grateful for the confidence and support the collision repair industry has shown. We look forward to cultivating repeat sponsorships but to also seeking new sponsor relationships this year.”

Some reflection of significant examples of the 2016-’17 progress:

For the first time in WIN’s history, membership exceeded 500 members in a calendar year

The financial state of the organization is healthy

Ongoing generous financial support from industry sponsors

Further awareness to students, instructors and school administrations about WIN through CREF Career Fairs across the country

An increase in WIN’s presence at industry and company events

Significant increase in WIN’s presence in industry publications and social media engagement

A new technology platform was selected to sustain WIN’s infrastructure, using the “WIN Technology Initiative Founder’s Sponsorship” presented to WIN by AkzoNobel

Implementation of local/regional networking opportunities with three pilots in June 2017

The successful WIN Scholarship and Most Influential Women (MIW) awards also continued, and the 2017-’18 programs are on track.

Corporate sponsorships are currently being sought to allow WIN to continue to expand its programs of education, networking and mentorship. A variety of sponsorship opportunities exist to support the organization’s activities. Sponsors are recognized on the WIN website, in all promotional opportunities, signage and verbal acknowledgments during WIN member functions/conference, as well as WIN activities at many other industry events.

As the group begins its second decade, sponsor support in 2017-’18 will help WIN continue to provide programs that support the professional development of women. WIN says it remains committed to finding new ways to recruit, retain and support women in the collision repair industry.

Contact Petra Schroeder ([email protected] or 734-787-4462) for more information about sponsorship opportunities.