Wells Vehicle Electronics Releases 933 New Parts

Wells Vehicle Electronics (WVE) has announced the release of 933 new parts. Through the expanded product line, WVE says it can meet the needs of more than 209 million additional domestic and foreign vehicles in operation (VIO), further positioning WVE as a category leader in innovative technology and total overall vehicle coverage.

Engineered to meet or exceed OE form, fit and function, the new parts include 112 multi-function switches, 98 throttle position sensors, 48 pigtails, 44 emission-related parts, 27 speed sensors, 20 pressure sensors, 14 oil pressure switches, 14 cam and crank sensors and six emission exhaust gas recirculation valves (EGRs), as well as 296 other switches and 254 other sensors.

Included within WVE’s expanded VIO coverage is the introduction of two pigtails (Part No. 1871 and No. 2741) that cover a wide range of popular makes and models, including 2009-’16 Ford Escape, 2010-’16 Ford F-150, 2006-’16 Ford Fusion, 2009-’16 Ford Explorer and 1998-2015 Nissan Altima.

“Wells Vehicle Electronics is continuously updating our product line with innovative solutions to address design issues often associated with OE parts,” said Mark Boyle, general manager of product, Wells Vehicle Electronics. “These new parts not only extend the coverage that WVE can offer, but address the need for longer component life, easy installation and more reliable operation.”

The new parts are covered by WVE’s comprehensive warranty and are available through major parts distributors in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

To learn more or to access WVE’s “Virtual Tech Team” for interactive automotive troubleshooting assistance, visit wellsve.com.