May 18, 2017 12:37 pm

Weego Announces National Partnership With Meyer Distributing

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

Weego, the innovator of portable jump starters, jump starter accessories and rechargeable battery packs, has announced a new partnership with Meyer Distributing, a leading distributor and marketer of automotive specialty and aftermarket products in North America. Meyer Distributing’s specialty parts retailers and aftermarket wholesalers across North America will now have access to Weego’s line of products, including the new premium jump starters, accessories and battery packs.

“We are so excited to enter this national partnership with Meyer Distributing,” said Gerry Toscani, CEO of Weego. “Meyer Distributing, like Weego, focuses on putting the customer first and providing the best products and services around. With our new premium jump starters, we can’t wait to expand the market to a wider group of customers. Weego where you go!”

This announcement comes just after the nationwide launch of Weego’s ­patented, award-winning, all-in-one premium jump starter battery packs that are designed and engineered in the U.S. for any vehicle with up to 10L gas engines (or up to 5L diesel). Weego says it has the safest, easiest to use and most versatile portable power solutions that jump start, charge USB-connected devices and laptops, power 12V accessories and have tactical-grade flashlights.

“Adding the Weego brand to our product lineup means the addition of well-designed and high-performing portable power products to our customers,” said Nick Gramelspacher, vice president of sales and marketing at Meyer Distributing. “We have been researching this growing category for a while. We realize that there is an extremely important requirement to partner with a brand that you can trust, puts considerable effort in its product development and marketing and is ultimately, extremely reliable for the end user. Weego is that brand.”

