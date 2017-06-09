Legislative/Executive Order
Washington Governor Signs Executive Order To Support Autonomous Vehicle Development

A report from GeekWire indicates that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed an executive order that encourages pilot tests of autonomous vehicles on Washington roads and establishes a working group to help ensure AV developers are supported by the state.

Under the order, autonomous vehicle testing could start on Washington state roads within 60 days of when the order was signed, which was June 7. The order says the potential impact of autonomous vehicles was key in making this decision: “Roughly 94 percent of automobile accidents are caused by human error, and autonomous vehicle technology may reduce injuries and save countless lives,” it says.

Washington’s state legislature is also considering regulations and licensing around autonomous vehicle testing and ownership, although those would take more time to fall in place.

To read the full story on GeekWire, click here.

